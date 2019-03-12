His illustrious coaching career saw him win the UEFA Champions League title with Ajax and league titles with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, etc.

Marcus Rashford whom he handed his Manchester United debut at age 18 in 2016 has joined the growing list of football personalities who have paid their tribute to Louis Van Gaal.

"I am a pensioner now," he told Dutch TV show VTBL on Monday.

"I have no ambition to be a technical director or a TV pundit.

"My wife Truus gave up her job for me 22 years ago and followed me when I went abroad. I told her I would quit as a coach when I turned 55 but instead kept going until I was 65.

"She is entitled to have a life with me outside of football. I can say she is very happy. I think I could have worked as a technical director."

During his first coaching job with Ajax, Van Gaal added three Eredivisie titles, the Uefa Cup, Uefa Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup and a Dutch Cup to his Champions League success in 1995.