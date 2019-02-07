A plane carrying former Cardiff City’s striker Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared on the English canal.

A private investigative team contracted by a sister of Sala after days of search found the wreckage of the plane under the canal on Monday and it has been announced that a body has been recovered in it.

The body that was recovered from the wreckage was being taken to the Isle of Portland to be passed to the Dorset coroner. No details have been released concerning its identification.

Speaking to Argentine broadcaster Cronica TV on Monday after the wreckage was discovered, Sala's father Horacio said: "I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate."

Fans place flowers and T-shirts with messages in tribute of Emiliano Sala before Cardiff's Premier League match against Bournemouth at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

Emiliano Sala joined Cardiff City from French side Nantes for a 15 million fee, but he didn’t kick a ball for the Premier League side before disappearing.

Cardiff City are yet to make payment for Sala’s purchase and it has been reported that the Welsh side are dragging their feet with the payment of the amount involved after the Argentine got missing, because he didn’t kick a ball for their outfit.