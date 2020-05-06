Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who is the owner of the Porcupine Warriors has set-up a three-member committee led by Prof. Lydia Nkansah to investigate the club and submit their findings in 4 weeks.

Dr. Kwame Kyei has been accused of mismanagement, misappropriation of funds, among others, especially with regards to how Emmanuel Clottey’s transfer was handled by the Kumasi giants which landed them in trouble- slapped a FIFA fine.

Asante Kotoko have over the years suffered from management crisis and president Kuffour has added his voice that it is a high time Otumfuo appointed a person who has the team at heart and has a good understanding of football to run the club.

“As you know, I was once made the Chairman of Kotoko but I had to divert to politics to serve Ghana” he started with.

“The struggle for leadership at Kotoko is real due to how lucrative the club looks. So I will plead with Otumfuo to appoint people who understand the game and will lead the club with truth.

“The leaders should also be protected due to the fact that there are other people who will attempt to bring them down through gossips,” he added.

President Kuffour was appointed the board chairman of Asante Kotoko in the early 1990s, but he diverted to politics.