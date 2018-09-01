Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah

news

Minister of Information Designate, Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah says that the Executive committee will be not be allowed to work at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

FIFA after meeting the government of Ghana outlined several steps to resolve the current football crisis and one of the decisions they made was to take steps to form a normalization committee to replace the GFA EXCO.

According to the Western Regional Football Chairman, Kojo Yankah, FIFA will be unable to dissolve the Executive Committee member of the Ghana Football Association.

READ ALSO: Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool

However, the Information Minister Designate has come out to rubbish that claim, stating that the Exco Members will not be allowed to function.

“When Police investigation team finished their job at the GFA office, the office will open for the workers to do their work but no executive committee member will be allowed to work there” Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information Designate told Nhyira FM.

The Information Minister admitted that the Government is happy with the FIFA process of Normalisation.