This was revealed by Nana Kwame Danquah, deputy Accra Rep of Kumasi Asante Kotoko in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

READ MORE: Here is how much a candidate needs to pay to become the next GFA President

“He is the executive chairman of Asante Kotoko, he qualifies to run for the GFA Presidency, It will interest you to know the number of people knocking on his door and persuading him to contest the GFA Presidency," he told Oyerepa FM.

“They believe he will be a better GFA Boss and so I can tell you he is doing consultations whether to contest or not," he added.

Despite the pressure from the public and some football persons, the Business mogul is yet to decide whether or not to contest for the top job.

“He has not decided yet, he will officially come out to declare his intentions whether to contest or not. Most of the people pressuring him say he can turn things around if he’s the GFA President,” Nana Kwame told Oyerepa FM.

Dr. Kwame Kyei who took over Asante Kotoko as Executive chairman some three seasons ago provided the necessary atmosphere for the Porcupine Warriors to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last term.

The feat chalked by Kotoko was celebrated by the football fraternity, especially at a time that domestic football was on recess.

Dr. Kyei's reputation in the football cycle has gone up after Kotoko’s performance in Africa and that puts him in a good position to annex the GFA presidency.