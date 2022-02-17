‘Experienced Sulley Muntari will lead Hearts to victory against Kotoko’ – Don Bortey

Samuel Boadu has a lot of options to pick for his midfield after chopping and changing his line-up in recent weeks.

Muntari, who joined the club as a free agent and Awako who was also signed from Great Olympics before the start of the season, are both in contention to start.

Both players share two Champions League trophies, with Muntari winning the UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan while Awako also won the CAF Champions League with TP Mazembe.

Don Bortey believes the presence of the experienced duo will help Hearts to beat their archrivals.

“The players should do exactly what the coach wants them to do and I believe with the presence of experienced players like Muntari and Gladson Awako, Hearts is going to win against Kotoko,” the 39-year-old told Bryt FM’s Slyvester Ntim.

“I will advise Samuel Boadu to remain calm going into this game. I believe him and knows what he can do. I’m saying it on authority, Hearts of Oak will win the game, that’s all.”

Kotoko finished four points behind Hearts last season after losing against the Phobians in the Super Clash.