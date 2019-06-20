On Thursday, reports emerged that the world’s football governing body is considering appointing FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura as a 'High Commissioner for Africa'.

According to a report by the BBC, the decision had become necessary in light of recent governance issues on the continent.

Indeed, later on Thursday, FIFA confirmed that a Samoura has been appointed as ‘General Delegate for Africa' in a bid to improve governance on the continent.

The 56-year-old will now take charge for six months from 1 August, and could see her stay extended should her mandate be renewed.

A statement from FIFA said "it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.”

This has led to many wondering if FIFA is taking over CAF.

To begin with, the decision to appoint a 'High Commissioner for Africa' was borne out of inconsistencies in the Ahmad administration.

Earlier this month, the Malagasy was as "part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery".

There is also the pending case of the CAF Champions League, which saw Esperance crowned champions and later ordered to replay the second-leg of the final following a VAR failure.

The hosting rights for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was also a serious issue earlier this year, with Cameroon stripped off the rights in the last minute and replaced as hosts by Egypt.

These, and many more, have led to the FIFA intervening in the governance and administration of CAF.

However, this is by no means a complete takeover, as Samoura is mandated to work under the CAF President.

"The rule of the temporary Fifa high commissioner for Africa would be to conduct a root and brand (sic) review of governance of the confederation, oversee operational management of the organisation and recommend where needed a series of reform efforts," a leaked memo said, as quoted by the BBC.

"The Fifa high commissioner for Africa would act under the supervision of both the Caf president and Fifa president [Gianni Infantino]."

Meanwhile, Samoura has three key roles, which are:

- To oversee operational management of Caf, including governance and administrative procedures

- To ensure the efficient and professional organization of all Caf competitions

- To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of Caf