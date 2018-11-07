Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football FA appeals against decision to clear Mourinho of foul language charge

The Football Association is appealing against the decision by an independent regulatory commission to clear Jose Mourinho of using foul language at the end of Manchester United's Premier League match against Newcastle, the English game's governing body announced Wednesday.

  • Published:
The Football Association are appealing against a decision to find a charge of using foul and abusive language against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho "not proven" play

The Football Association are appealing against a decision to find a charge of using foul and abusive language against Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho "not proven"

(AFP/File)

The Football Association is appealing against the decision by an independent regulatory commission to clear Jose Mourinho of using foul language at the end of Manchester United's Premier League match against Newcastle, the English game's governing body announced Wednesday.

Television footage showed Mourinho saying something, apparently in his native Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle of the 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle on October 6.

But on October 31 it was announced the FA charge against Mourinho of using abusive language had been "not proven".

Now, however, the FA has decided to prolong the case with an appeal.

"Having carefully considered the written reasons of the independent regulatory commission relating to the case involving Jose Mourinho, the FA can confirm it is appealing the decision, it said in a statement.

Mourinho had been thought to have escaped a touchline ban following the original commission decision but this now remains a possibility.

However, the Portuguese manager is expected to take his seat on the touchline for Sunday's derby with Premier League champions and leaders Manchester City as the appeal hearing will not take place before the international break.

The written reasons explaining the commission's decision show that both Mourinho and the FA employed Portuguese language experts.

Mourinho accepted the words ascribed to him by the FA's expert, but said they were an "inwardly-directed expression of relief and happiness", with the manager asking who in fact had been offended by his outburst.

It was a view endorsed by the commission, who ruled: "We find that JM (Jose Mourinho) was celebrating victory without aiming the words at anyone in particular.

"The words mouthed were a Portuguese colloquial profanity. Thus, the objective person would have had to lip read JM's mouth and interpret Portuguese colloquialisms to accurately decipher the comments."

Mourinho could well face questions about the appeal after United's match away to Italian giants Juventus in the Champions League later Wednesday.

Mourinho had been under intense pressure heading into the Newcastle game at Old Trafford amid speculation he would be sacked as United had not won any of their four previous matches.

Newcastle went 2-0 up inside 10 minutes but United recovered to win, with Alexis Sanchez's 90th-minute goal sealing victory.

The 55-year-old Mourinho said after the match he had been the subject of a media "manhunt".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern Football Witsel ready to lead Dortmund's young charges against Bayern
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations Kenya ask CAF to postpone Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Football: Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino Football Spurs lucky to play at Wembley, says Pochettino
Football: Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week Football Puel invokes Leicester spirit after emotional week
Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
X
Advertisement