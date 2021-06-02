FA Cup: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko advance to round of 32 after comfortable wins

Barnieh put Hearts in front with a clinical finish in the 13th minute and Obeng Jnr doubled the Phobians’ lead before the half-time break.

The former made it 3-0 immediately after the restart after latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Salifu Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Kotoko also made light work of BYFA after coasting to a comfortable 2-0 win on the road.

The Porcupine Warriors left it late, as second-half goals from Fabio Gama (penalty) and Emmanuel Keyeke sealed an important away victory.

The above results mean both Hearts and Kotoko have advanced to the round of 32 of this season’s MTN FA Cup.