FA Cup: Hearts of Oak, Kotoko advance to round of 32 after comfortable wins

Emmanuel Ayamga

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have both progressed to the next stage of the MTN FA Cup after defeating Liberty Professionals and Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA), respectively.

Hearts recorded a 3-0 win over Liberty at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, following a double from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and another strike from Kojo Obeng Jnr.

Barnieh put Hearts in front with a clinical finish in the 13th minute and Obeng Jnr doubled the Phobians’ lead before the half-time break.

The former made it 3-0 immediately after the restart after latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Salifu Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Kotoko also made light work of BYFA after coasting to a comfortable 2-0 win on the road.

The Porcupine Warriors left it late, as second-half goals from Fabio Gama (penalty) and Emmanuel Keyeke sealed an important away victory.

The above results mean both Hearts and Kotoko have advanced to the round of 32 of this season’s MTN FA Cup.

The two teams are also involved in a tough battle in the Ghana Premier League, where Hearts are just two points above their Kumasi-based rivals.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

