GPL: Fabio Gama congratulates Hearts of Oak, says he didn’t mean to disrespect them

Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM after featuring in the Super Clash between Hearts and Kotoko, Gama was asked about the Phobians and he replied: “No, I don’t know what that is.”

Pulse Ghana

However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Gama congratulated Hearts for winning the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title, adding that he didn’t mean to disrespect the club.

“Hey guys the season has come to an end I just want to thank Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to show my best in Ghana,” he wrote.

“Also thank Nana Yaw Amponsah and all the directors of Asante Kotoko for trusting me, also thanking all the Asante Kotoko Sporting Club fans, who supported us from start to finish, all teammates , the whole coaching team, thank you for all the love and support you all have shown with my family, I will be forever grateful.

“I also want to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak on the title of Ghana Premier League, and it was never my intention to disrespect them.”

Meanwhile, Gama was a revelation in the just ended Ghana Premier League season for Kotoko.

Despite losing out on the league title to archrivals Hearts of Oak, the Brazilian was a rare shining light for the Porcupine Warriors.