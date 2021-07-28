RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

GPL: Fabio Gama congratulates Hearts of Oak, says he didn’t mean to disrespect them

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko playmaker Fabio Gama has apologised to league champions Hearts of Oak over utterances he made about the club some time back.

The Brazilian came under the spotlight in April when he claimed he didn’t know anything about his side’s bitter rivals.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM after featuring in the Super Clash between Hearts and Kotoko, Gama was asked about the Phobians and he replied: “No, I don’t know what that is.”

However, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Gama congratulated Hearts for winning the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title, adding that he didn’t mean to disrespect the club.

“Hey guys the season has come to an end I just want to thank Jesus Christ for giving me the opportunity to show my best in Ghana,” he wrote.

“Also thank Nana Yaw Amponsah and all the directors of Asante Kotoko for trusting me, also thanking all the Asante Kotoko Sporting Club fans, who supported us from start to finish, all teammates , the whole coaching team, thank you for all the love and support you all have shown with my family, I will be forever grateful.

“I also want to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak on the title of Ghana Premier League, and it was never my intention to disrespect them.”

Meanwhile, Gama was a revelation in the just ended Ghana Premier League season for Kotoko.

Despite losing out on the league title to archrivals Hearts of Oak, the Brazilian was a rare shining light for the Porcupine Warriors.

The 28-year-old has been directly involved in 10 goals this season, scoring four times and providing six assists.

