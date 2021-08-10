Fabio Gama: Kotoko star tends to his farm while on holiday in Brazil

And he took to social media to share photos of himself and his family on a farmland captioned it “farm time.”

Gama was one of the revelation in the Ghana Premier League in the just-ended season after starring for Kotoko.

Despite losing out on the league title to archrivals Hearts of Oak, the Brazilian was a rare shining light for the Porcupine Warriors.

The skillful playmaker was directly involved in seven goals last season, scoring three times and providing four assists.

Last month, Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah disclosed that the club opted for Gama after a move for Asamoah Gyan failed to materialise.

"At some point we wanted Asamoah Gyan. We pushed but it didn’t happen then we opted for Fabio Gama," Nana Yaw Amponsah told Happy FM.

"Fabio Gama got criticisms before he even joined the team and at the end, what are they saying? Gama himself got worried about the criticisms.”

"I knew what Fabio Gama can do well for Kotoko but those who didn’t know him doubted his abilities. He is an ultimate professional," he added.