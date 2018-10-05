Pulse.com.gh logo
Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence


Video Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using intelligence instead of pace

It's clear that both Willian and Pedro are shocked by the result, but it just shows that pace isn't everything, especially on the football pitch.

  • Published:
play

Willian and Pedro might be quicker than Cesc Fabregas on paper, but the Spaniard rinsed his Chelsea teammates in training last year in this quickness and agility test.

Fabregas posted the clip on Instagram and it soon went viral, captioning the post: "Are they really quicker than me? The day I beat @pedro17 and @willianborges88 at the speed game!"

 

The midfielder makes wise decisions throughout drill, picking up the cones in such an order to avoid having to make any drastic changes of direction.

Willian complains but he's beaten fair and square. The guy even asks the coach for re-measurements as Fabregas wheels away in delight. Have you ever seen anything like it?

