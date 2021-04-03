Fabregas sets Monaco on way to big win in French title race

Monaco, who last won the title in 2017, have lost just once in 16 league games and their second consecutive 4-0 victory lifts them provisionally up to third in the table.
Niko Kovac's side are a point behind leaders PSG and second-placed Lille, who meet at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon. They are also two points above fourth-placed Lyon, who go to Lens later.
Fabregas gave them the lead five minutes into the second half, converting a penalty awarded when Stevan Jovetic was fouled by Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.