Fabregas sets Monaco on way to big win in French title race

Monaco's second goal came just two minutes later, Kevin Volland netting his 14th of the season after great set-up play by the 19-year-old Eliot Matazo.

French international striker Ben Yedder then came off the bench to crash in the third goal on 77 minutes and scored again from the spot a minute from the end, taking his league tally for the season to 15 goals, after Metz captain John Boye was shown a second yellow card and sent off for fouling Gelson Martins in the box.