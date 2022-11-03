RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Facing Ronaldo at the World Cup will motivate us – Mohammed Kudus

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Ajax playmaker, Mohammed Kudus has disclosed that the teams Ghana will face at the World Cup will motivate them to perform.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus

Citing Portugal and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo as an example, Kudus said facing such a legendary player will bring out the best in himself and the team.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Accra based TV3, the in-form midfielder said Ronaldo serves as an idol to most players, therefore, playing against him is self-motivating enough.

“I think it will be a great moment to share the same pitch with an iconic player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We all look up to him and watched him on TV so it will be a great experience sharing the same field with him but with all the respect, we will approach the game with the same mentality,” he stated on Countdown Qatar on TV3.

Ajax player Mohammed Kudus in action on October 8, 2022.
Ajax player Mohammed Kudus in action on October 8, 2022. AFP

“It’s a big inspiration for us you know. There are many of these guys we have been looking up to and there are some in the team that we didn’t go to the World Cup with. It’s a big inspiration for me but on the other hand, we can’t get too carried away by the occasion. My mentality is approaching every single game like when I was playing in the academy,” he added.

Ghana have been drawn into a tough group which contains Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening game in Group H on November 24.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

More from category

  • Mohammed Kudus

    Facing Ronaldo at the World Cup will motivate us – Mohammed Kudus

  • Great Azuka

    I helped the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup – Great Azuka

  • Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has declared Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the best in La Liga

    Jules Koundé: Nigerian Rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barcelona star as 'the Best' defender in La Liga

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection