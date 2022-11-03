Facing Ronaldo at the World Cup will motivate us – Mohammed Kudus

In an interview on Accra based TV3, the in-form midfielder said Ronaldo serves as an idol to most players, therefore, playing against him is self-motivating enough.

“I think it will be a great moment to share the same pitch with an iconic player like Cristiano Ronaldo. We all look up to him and watched him on TV so it will be a great experience sharing the same field with him but with all the respect, we will approach the game with the same mentality,” he stated on Countdown Qatar on TV3.

AFP

“It’s a big inspiration for us you know. There are many of these guys we have been looking up to and there are some in the team that we didn’t go to the World Cup with. It’s a big inspiration for me but on the other hand, we can’t get too carried away by the occasion. My mentality is approaching every single game like when I was playing in the academy,” he added.

Ghana have been drawn into a tough group which contains Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.