Facts and stats about Wayne Rooney in Major League Soccer


Rooney has led the club to 10 wins in 17 games since he joined from Everton in the summer.

  • Published:
play Wayne Rooney D.C. United MLS

Wayne Rooney is a man reborn following his low-key move the US’s Major League Soccer (MLS) to play for DC United.

The former England captain has enjoyed tremendous success in his career so far, having won everything there is to win at club level.

His 13-year stay at Manchester United saw him develop into one of the world’s best players, as he ended as the club’s all-time top scorer.

A move back to Everton in the summer of 2017 was supposed to be perfect, but it turned out that that also didn’t work.

Currently at 32, Rooney’s move to DC United has proven to make complete sense, especially looking at his form at the moment.

So what are Rooney’s stats in the MLS?

The England legend arrived at DC United at a time when the club was languishing at the bottom of the league.

However, he has totally transformed the fortunes of the club by chipping in with vital goals and assists, as well as blooding in his winning mentality.

When Rooney arrived, DC United had won just two games, drawn five and lost an astonishing seven games.

But the 32-year-old has now led the club to 10 wins in 17 games since he joined from Everton in the summer

It is a return that has seen the club move to within just two points of the Eastern Conference playoff spots.

On a personal level, Rooney has scored nine goals, bagged five assists, smashed wonder goals and taken the club to different heights since joining.

He may not have been deemed good enough in the Premier League, but Rooney’s class is definitely being shown in the MLS.

