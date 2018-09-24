Pulse.com.gh logo
Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United


EPL Facts and stats on Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United

In six Premier League games, Man United has won just three, losing two and drawing the other.

play Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been under intense pressure following Manchester United’s poor start to the season.

The Red Devils are a long way off the Premier League top spot and their inconsistency suggests the club may not be able to challenge for the trophy this season.

On Saturday, the Red Devils once again dropped points after drawing 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

The result means that Man United now lie in 7th position – a whopping eight points behind Liverpool who occupy top spot in the Premier League.

But what are the stats behind Jose Mourinho’s poor performance at Man United?

The Portuguese was somehow successful in his first season at Man United, leading the club to a min-double of the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

However, in the league, Mourinho fared very badly as Man United finished the season in sixth-place.

The following season was much better, as the club managed a second-place finish. But this time, Mourinho could not win any trophies, with United losing to Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

So far, the Portuguese is in his third season and things currently do not look good. In six Premier League games, Man United has won just three, losing two and drawing the other.

In the Champions League, though, the Red Devils managed to win their opening game following a huge 3-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys.

At this point last season, Man United were having more points and a better goal advantage too. But the facts and stats prove that the team has regressed this term.

The difference, though, is that Mourinho has started to bow to the demands of the Old Trafford faithful who want attacking football.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss is noted for his ragged and defensive style of play, but it appears he’s gradually listening to the fans and altering his style.

The season is still a very long way but the early signs do not look good for Man United and Mourinho and, unless the club lifts its performance, another trophy-less season could await.

