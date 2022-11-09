Fairytale run ends for Bayelsa Queens as AS FAR enter Women's Champions League final

Ibtissam Jraidi's first-half goal was enough to seal the victory for Moroccan champions who made their first final at the expense of the Nigerian club, who were also seeking their first final.

Bayelsa Queens had made it to this stage of the competition after finishing second behind defending champions Mamelodi Sundown Ladies in their group, and ahead of TP Mazembe and Egypt's Wadi Degla.

Jraidi break the Nigerian hearts in Rabat

The encounter at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat saw both sides come into the game with so much anticipation having finished decently in their respective groups.

However, it didn't take long for Jraidi to break the Nigerian hearts with a stunner just three minutes before the half-hour. It was the Moroccan's third goal of the competition.

On the return from the break, coach Domo Okara's side hard fought to get an equalizer, coming close on a few occasions, however, it was not enough to trouble Khadija Er-Rmichi in the Moroccan champions' goalpost.

AS FAR continued to hold on for the slim win and got it at the sound of the final whistle, sending their home fans in jubilation as they made the final which failed at achieving, when they lost at this stage at last year's competition.

CAF

Following the disappointment, Bayelsa Queens will now play Tanzania's Simba Queens in Saturday's third-place match.

AS FAR to challenge Sundowns title defence

Having edged Simba Queens in a 1-0 victory earlier on Wednesday, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will hope that they can retain the Women's Champions League trophy on Sunday.

A 76th-minute goal by Boitumelo Rabale saw the defending champions make their second consecutive final in two attempts.