Fathered by the legendary Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’, the brothers have followed in the footsteps of their celebrated father.
Family goals as Ayew brothers ink the same tattoos on their arms
The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, share a lot together and the two footballers also have identical tattoos on their left arms.
Andre and Jordan played together at Olympique Marseille in the Ligue 1, before reuniting against in the Premier League at Swansea City.
They have also played together several times for Ghana, including in the Black Stars’ 1-0 win over Ethiopia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers last Friday.
It is unknown what their tattoos mean, but both Andre and Jordan have identical tattoos on their left arms.
The two footballers have inks of the Maori heritage style on their upper arm, and other tattoos stretch to their lower arm.
Andre signed a two-year contract with Al Sadd in July as a free agent after parting ways with Championship side Swansea City.
Meanwhile, Jordan has entered his third season with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, having joined the club in 2018.
