Fans caught with drugs at World Cup in Qatar could face death penalty

Law 9 of the 1987 on Control and Regulation of Control and Regulation of Narcotic Drugs and Dangerous Psychotropic Substances prescribes a 20-year jail sentence and a fine of between 100,000 (£21,349) and 300,000 riyals (£64,047) for persons caught smuggling drugs into Qatar.

Second-time offenders also face the death penalty or life imprisonment, as well as a fine. The report suggests convictions outside of Qatar will be taken into account when establishing a repeat offender.

In a statement, the UK government warned its citizens of the harsh punishments that await them if they break the laws in Qatar.

“There is zero tolerance for drugs-related offences. The penalties for the use of, trafficking, smuggling and possession of drugs (even residual amounts) are severe,” a statement on the UK government’s website said.

“Punishment can include lengthy custodial sentences, heavy fines and deportation. Many people transit via Hamad International Airport on their way to other destinations.

“The airport makes use of the latest security technology, all bags are scanned and transiting passengers carrying even residual amounts of drugs may be arrested.”

In April, Qatar served notice that they would not bend their religious doctrines and beliefs to accommodate LGBT ideas during the 2022 World Cup.

An official of the Arabic country, Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, said Qatar cannot change its laws or religious beliefs just because they’re hosting the tournament.

Al Ansari is the director of the Department of International Cooperation and also doubles as the Chairman of the National Counterterrorism Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

"You want to demonstrate your view about the (LGBTQ) situation, demonstrate it in a society where it will be accepted… We cannot change the laws or our religion for a 28-day tournament," he told the Associated Press.

"We realize that this man got the ticket, comes here to watch the game, not to demonstrate, a political (act) or something which is in his mind.”

Al Ansari further warned LGBTQ+ groups against raising rainbow flags or demonstrating for their rights during the World Cup.