Fans have thronged the Accra Sports Stadium with five hours to kick-off of the Ghana Premier League derby between Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko.

Long queues have been formed outside the stadium to buy tickets and It looks like business will be brisk for those selling paraphernalia.

According to Ghanasoccernet, some of the fans got to the stadium as early as 7 am purchase the tickets for the high-anticipated Ghana Premier League week 6 match.

The two most glamorous square off on Sunday afternoon. The hype for the match has been massive thus attracting alot of fans.

The stadium is expected to be filled despite the game also being live on Television.