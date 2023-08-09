This follows a display of their luxurious cars in the aftermath of the Gunners’ penalty shootout victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield last Sunday.
Watch: Fans rate Partey’s Rolls Royce as the best as Arsenal players parade luxurious cars
Some football fans are of the view that Thomas Partey has the best car among his Arsenal teammates.
Having won the curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium, the Arsenal players were captured driving out of the venue in their flashy cars.
The vehicles of Partey and Ben White particularly caught the attention of fans on social media, with the Ghana international driving a customised Rolls Royce car.
Meanwhile, Partey has said he feels proud to be part of this amazing Arsenal team following their Community Shield triumph.
The 30-year-old played full throttle as Mikel Arteta’s side held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw before beating them on penalties to win the Community Shield.
Partey started alongside Arsenal’s £105 million man, Declan Rice, in midfield, with the pair running the show in the early exchanges.
However, it was Manchester City who struck first as substitute Cole Palmer scored from a brilliant curling effort in the 77th minute.
Arsenal, though, were able to fight their back – taking advantage of the prolonged added time – with Leandro Trossard netting the equaliser in the 101st minute to take the game to penalties.
In the ensuing shootout, the Gunners edged their rivals 4-1 to emerge as winners of the Community Shield.
While Martin Odegaard, Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Fabio Vieira all scored, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed for Manchester City.
In the aftermath of the game, Partey took to Instagram to celebrate Atsenal’s Community Shield victory and said he was proud to be part of the team.
“Proud of being part of this amazing team! Big thanks to everyone supporting us,” the former Atletico Madrid man wrote.
