RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Jordan Ayew and Fred had to be separated after being involved in a brawl during Tuesday’s preseason friendly between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred
‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

The Red Devils made light work of their Premier League opponents after coasting to a comfortable 3-1 victory in Australia.

Recommended articles

Goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were enough to make it three wins from three preseason matches for Eric ten Hag’s side.

There was, however, a moment of controversy in the second half after Ayew challenged Bruno Fernandes with a hard tackle.

While Fernandes was irked by the Ghanaian’s challenge, it was Fred who stepped in to angrily confront Ayew.

The Brazilian pushed the Crystal Palace striker, but Ayew reciprocated with a shove of his own, leading to a mini melee.

Having finally been separated by their teammates though, Ayew was shown a yellow card for his dangerous tackle on Fernandes.

Meanwhile, fans on social media had their say on the incident, with some taking to Twitter to comment on it.

Here are some of the tweets:

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • ‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

    ‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • 17-year-old goalkeeper crushed to death while chasing ball out of play

    17-year-old goalkeeper crushed to death while chasing ball out of play

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

African Footballer of the Year award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2019]

Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Kanu Nwankwo have all won multiple African Footballer of the Year awards

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour