‘Shocking tackle!’ – Fans react as Jordan Ayew clashes with Manchester United’s Fred

Goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were enough to make it three wins from three preseason matches for Eric ten Hag’s side.

There was, however, a moment of controversy in the second half after Ayew challenged Bruno Fernandes with a hard tackle.

While Fernandes was irked by the Ghanaian’s challenge, it was Fred who stepped in to angrily confront Ayew.

The Brazilian pushed the Crystal Palace striker, but Ayew reciprocated with a shove of his own, leading to a mini melee.

Having finally been separated by their teammates though, Ayew was shown a yellow card for his dangerous tackle on Fernandes.

Meanwhile, fans on social media had their say on the incident, with some taking to Twitter to comment on it.