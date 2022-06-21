‘No one-night stand!’ – Fans warned that sex during Qatar World Cup could warrant prison

Qatar is known to have strict religious laws that conform to Islamic doctrine and have been emphatic in stating that they won’t bend their laws even for the World Cup.

"Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team,” the police source is quoted as saying.

"There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament. There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison.

"There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared."

This comes after Qatar authorities literally cautioned LGBT+ groups against raising rainbow flags or demonstrating for their rights during the tournament.

The warning came from Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, who is the director of the Department of International Cooperation and Chairman of the National Counterterrorism Committee at the Ministry of Interior.

According to him, the safety of gay groups that try to demonstrate in the stands during the World Cup cannot be guaranteed.

“If he (a fan) raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it's not because I really want to, really, take it, to really insult him, but to protect him,” Al Ansari said in April, as quoted by Marca.

"Because if it's not me, somebody else around him might attack (him)... I cannot guarantee the behaviour of the whole people. And I will tell him: 'Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.'"

Concerns have been raised by pro-LGBTQ+ groups since Qatar were awarded the right to host the World Cup.