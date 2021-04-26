Fara Williams, England's most capped female player, to retire

Reading midfielder Williams has made 172 England appearances and played at three Women's World Cups.

The 37-year-old helped the Lionesses finish in third place at the 2015 World Cup and as runners-up at Euro 2009, and also played for Britain during the 2012 London Olympics.

Her honours at club level include winning two Women's Super League titles with Liverpool and the Women's FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

In February, she revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition last year.

"After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season," Williams said in a social media statement.