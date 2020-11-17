Ghana will look to seal qualification to the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon when they face Sudan in Khartoum this afternoon.

With the absence of Andre Ayew through injury, Caleb Ekuban, Jefferey Schlupp and Mubarak Wakaso have all been handed starts.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Lomotey, Samuel Owusu and Christopher Opoku have dropped to the bench.

Here’s how the Black Stars will line up against Sudan:

Ghana XA: Fatau Dauda, Nicholas Opoku, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Tariqe Fosu, Jordan Ayew, Caleb Ekuban, Jefferey Schlupp.

Reserves: Clifford Aboagye, Emmanuel Lomotey, Majeed Ashimeru, Ati Zigi Lawrence, Kwadwo Amoako, Joseph Aidoo, Samuel Owusu, Christopher Nettey, John Antwi