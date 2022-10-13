RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager marks Champions League debut against Marseille

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku made his UEFA Champions League debut on Wednesday as Sporting Lisbon lost to Olympique Marseille.

Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager marks Champions League debut against Marseille
Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian teenager marks Champions League debut against Marseille

The 18-year-old has been playing for both the youth team and senior side since completing his move to Sporting earlier this year.

Read Also

Issahaku has so far made three league appearances for the Portuguese club, although he is yet to start in any of his outings.

On Wednesday, the Ghanaian prodigy marked his Champions League debut after coming on in the 22nd minute against Marseille.

Sporting had been reduced to 10 men after Ricardo Esgaio was sent off early in the game after receiving two yellow cards within the space of three minutes.

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim brought on Issahakiu for Hidemasa Morita, with the teenager playing as a wing-back.

Issahaku’s introduction, however, did little to stop Marseille from taking advantage of their numerical advantage as they run out as 2-0 winners, thanks to goals from Mateo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez.

The 18-year-old officially joined the Portuguese club in March from Steadfast FC and trained with the youth side at the tail end of last season.

Travel for FIFA World Cup with Adansi
Travel for FIFA World Cup with Adansi Pulse Ghana

For Ghana, though, he has risen to prominence very quickly, having already earned nine caps since making his debut in 2021.

Issahaku scored his debut goal for the Black Stars during an international friendly against Nicaragua in September.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

‘I knelt and begged Milo to take Muntari to 2010 World Cup’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

‘I knelt and begged Milo to take Muntari to 2010 World Cup’ – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

Asamoah Gyan: Andre Ayew is not my friend (Video)

Video: Andre Ayew is not my friend - Asamoah Gyan

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star