Fatawu Issahaku: Ghanaian wonderkid tipped to win African Football of the Year award

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has been tipped as a future winner of the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON earlier this year.

He has also made a bright start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after joining Dreams FC on loan from division one side Steadfast FC.

The highly-rated teenager has so far scored five goals in five matches this season and is already part of the Black Stars squad.

Ex-Black Stars B skipper Isaac Twum believes Issahaku has what it takes to become African Footballer of the Year.

“He is capable of winning the African Player of the Year award,” Twum told Koforidua-based Aben FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“He has the qualities and if he is able to continue with what he is doing I believe he has a bigger chance to win the prestigious award.”

The last Ghanaian player to win the CAF African Footballer of the Year award was Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew in 1992.

Since then, the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Samuel Osei Kuffour have all come close but were beaten to the award by others.

Meanwhile, Issahaku has reportedly signed a pre-contract with Liverpool and will join the Premier League giants once he turns 18.

