Leicester City is the best place for me to grow and mature – Fatawu Issahaku

This followed a year in Portugal where he predominantly played for Sporting’s B team and was restricted to very little game time with the senior side.

Speaking after his unveiling as a Leicester City player, Issahaku said the King Power is the best place for him to grow and mature.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me. I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me,” he said.

“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester City. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help nature. (Enzo Maresca) told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play he wants to help me in my football.”

Meanwhile, highly-rated Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah has also been unveiled as a Lyon player, following in the footsteps of compatriots Michael Essien and John Mensah who previously played for the French club.

The 19-year-old was officially announced as a Lyon player on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, and joins on loan with an obligation to be made permanent at the end of the season.

