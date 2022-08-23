Felix Afena-Gyan to join newly-promoted Cremonese in €7 million deal

Italian sports journalist and transfer expert, Nicolo Schira reports that there will be no buy-back clause in the transfer of Afena-Gyan.

“Done Deal and confirmed! Felix Afena-Gyan to Cremonese from AS Roma for €7M. No buy-back clause,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Afena-Gyan’s stock has risen since making his debut for AS Roma last September and scoring twice against Bologna a month later.

He was able to win manager Jose Mourinho’s trust, becoming a member of the first team following his debut.

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

He started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Afena-Gyan made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roma last season while scoring two goals.

He was also part of the Roma team that won the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League in May.

Although he has been an unused substitute in Roma’s opening two Serie A games of the 2022/23 season, he only recently signed a long-term deal with the club.