Ferdinand, Klopp and Henry praise Kudus for his brilliant goal against Liverpool

Liverpool took a 17th-minute lead through Mohamed Salah but the Dutch champions restored parity 10 minutes later thanks to Kudus’ brilliant finish.

The 22-year-old latched onto Steven Berghuis’ cutback before hitting a fierce shot that ricocheted off the post before ending at the back of the net.

Despite Ajax eventually losing the game – following Joel Matip’s late winner – Kudus has been widely praised for his goal.

Speaking to BT Sport in the aftermath of the game, Liverpool boss Klopp described the goal as incredible, saying: “It was an incredible strike from Kudus.”

Manchester United legend Ferdinand, who was on punditry duty, also intimated that no goalkeeper in the world would’ve saved Kudus’ shot.

“What a devastating finish. No keeper in the world saves that,” the former England international opined on BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Thierry Henry also couldn’t hide his admiration for the Ghanaian youngster’s progress while speaking on CBS Sports.

“He came from the academy Right To Dream from Ghana and he is living the dream,” the former Arsenal captain said.

Kudus has been in great form since being drafted into the Ajax starting line-up and has now started in three straight matches while scoring four goals in that period.

The former Nordsjaelland star was close to joining Everton on the final day of the summer transfer window due to a lack of game time at Ajax but he has earned the trust of manager Alfred Schreuder in recent weeks.