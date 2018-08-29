news

Kudjoe Fianoo is willing to serve on the Normalisation Committee aimed at replacing the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

CAF and FIFA in conjunction with the government of Ghana are expected to form a Normalisation Committee to replace the GFA Executive Committee to steer the affairs of Ghana football.

Government of Ghana were bent on dissolving the Ghana Football Association over an undercover investigative piece on Ghana football by renowned journalist Anas Aremeyaw.

All football activities came to a halt after Ghana government filled a law suit against the football governing in the country to retrain them from running football.

However, FIFA instructed government to drop charges against the Ghana Football Association over what he termed as undue influence to avoid a ban.

Government rescinded its earlier stance and agreed collaborate with FIFA and CAF in forming a Normalisation Committee to replace the current Executive Committee of the GFA.

The Attorney General department has announce a Normalisation Committee is to be announced latest by Friday after withdrawing lawsuit to dissolve the GFA from court.

Several names have come up to serve on the committee expected to bring Ghana football back to normal, including Kudjoe Fianoo.

Fianoo, says he will be available to serve on the Normalisation Committee if he is called upon.

"If I am called upon for the development of Ghana football why not, I will readily accept it and work to the best of my abilities," Fianoo told Joy Sports.

"We want our football back but as much as we want our football back, we need to sanitize the system."