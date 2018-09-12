Pulse.com.gh logo
FIFA 19 demo to be available for download on September 13


EA Sports FIFA 19 demo to be released September 13

Game players across the world were pretty excited when a new trailer for Alex Hunter's Journey Mode in FIFA 19 was dropped.

The FIFA 19 demo is set to be released this week and will also be officially available for download on September 13.

The pre-release will feature some of Europe’s elite clubs including Bayern Munich, Juventus, PSG, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The much-anticipated demo will also feature Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Atletico Madrid.

The game will also give a sneak peak of Alex Hunter's Journey Mode, according to EA Sports.

A statement on Playstation's official website said the FIFA 19 will include features like character customisation and dialogue choices.

"The FIFA 19 demo has the first look at the final chapter in the dramatic saga of Alex Hunter and friends in The Journey: Champions, too,” the statement said.

"Your favorite features from The Journey: Hunter Returns are back, including character customization, dialogue choices, and more."

 

"For the first time in the series, Alex isn't the only character with a playable story. You can also play the full-length of Alex's half-sister Kim and his best friend Danny Williams."

Game players across the world were pretty excited when a new trailer for Alex Hunter's Journey Mode in FIFA 19 was dropped last week.

Describing Hunter’s journey, EA Sports wrote on their website: "The Journey: Champions follows three heroes with their own distinct stories. Guide Alex Hunter, Danny Williams, and Kim Hunter through their respective journeys as they reach some of the most significant moments of their careers.

"As their stories intertwine and occur simultaneously, switch between all three characters at any time to change up your experience."

