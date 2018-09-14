Pulse.com.gh logo
FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more fun


FIFA 19 will include a House Rules mode that will allow players to turn off fouls completely and also get rid of the damned offside rule that blights our wonderful sport, who wouldn't want to play that?!

play

The excitement surrounding the FIFA 19 has been at an all-time high ever since the date for the release of the game was put out.

For those who do not know yet, the FIFA 19 will officially be out on September 28 for both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Already the final batch of player ratings have been released and we now know that for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been given the same overall ratings.

 

The Real Madrid and Barcelona superstars are joint-highest rated players in the FIFA 19, with both players having an overall rating of 94.

But that is not all, there is another new feature introduced in the FIFA 19 that will excite people all around the world.

READ ALSO: Barcelona have used Pro Evolution 2019 to unveil new third kit

The FIFA 19 will include a House Rules mode that will allow players to turn off fouls completely and also take out the offside rule during a game.

What this means is that you will now be able to take out fouls and offsides when you are setting up.

Now, imagine how exciting it will be to tackle roughly without even being penalised for a foul, let alone a yellow card.

The other mode in House Rules will also allow players to rewind to their school days and play Headers and Volleys.

READ ALSO: FIFA 19 demo to be released September 13

In addition, there is also a Survival Mode where players will lose a player in their team every time they score, with the match going till someone's scored five.

Now, anticipate the FIFA 19!

