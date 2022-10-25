5 things to observe this winter at FIFA World Cup venue

Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this year's World Cup will be held from late-November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July and to take place in the northern autumn.

The World Cup will be a major tourism boost for the Western Asia country and a catalyst towards Qatar’s goal of welcoming over six million tourists each year by 2030.

This will also be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world, and the second World Cup to be held entirely in Asia after South Korea and Japan 2002.

Qatar, which expects about 500 shuttle flights a day as well as hundreds more charter flights and private jets, will host the tournament with about 1.2 million visitors for 29 days.

This year's showpiece will also be the last to involve 32 teams, with an increase to 48 teams scheduled for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

5 tourist attractions ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Qatar Tourism, in a statement released on Sunday, October 23, 2022, revealed the latest list of attractions and hotels opening up ahead of the tournament.

The official announcements were made by the tourism department last week, along with Qatar Airways.

From cruise ship hotels and tents to winter wonderlands and beach parks, the hosts are readying facilities to welcome a million visitors for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

1, The FIFA and Qatar Airways experience

According to Qatar Airways officials, the FIFA experience begins with the flight experience. Qatar Airways is the official travel partner for the World Cup, and they have a ‘FIFA Onboarding Experience’ for fans.

The football-inspired cabin includes FIFA limited edition amenity kits, souvenir cushions, headphones, dining menus, and football jersey-styled loungewear. The airline will also have themed gifts and toys for children travelling for the tournament.

The airline will also livestream all FIFA World Cup Qatar matches, which passengers can enjoy for free, on their in-flight entertainment system.

2, The Qatar Airways Sky House and Activation booths

There is a pavilion at Al Bidda Park, which will include two lounge areas and interactive activities such as face painting, Qverse experience, Swing the World, foosball, and the Neymar challenge.

The Qatar Airways House which is located in the Hyatt Regency Oryx Hotel in Doha will feature live match streaming, conferences, and events, as well as an introduction to the country’s culture.

The airline will also have activation booths in each of the stadiums and in the Corniche. These booths include virtual football games starring Neymar, face painting and a host of giveaways for football fans and tourists alike.

3, The Beaches, Parks, and Museums

Early November will see the highly anticipated launch of Qatar Tourism’s West Bay North Beach Project, which will include an affordable public beach and two beach clubs.

Other theme parks that await fans include the Quest Doha which was launched in 2021 with over 30 rides, including the world’s tallest indoor rollercoaster, and the world’s tallest indoor shot and drop tower. The Desert Falls Water and Adventure Park, one of the largest theme parks in the Middle East, opened with 28 slides and rides.

As for arts, sports, and culture, the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum was launched this year and has already been touted as the world’s most sophisticated modern museum dedicated to sports.

Qatar’s iconic Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) reopened to the public on 5 October 2022, after a yearlong facilities enhancement project.

4, Entertainment and Shopping

The Al Maha Island in Lusail is a major entertainment venue opening soon which will feature high-end dining options including the Lusail Winter Wonderland, where fans can relax on the beach while enjoying festive games, rides, live entertainment food and drink, as well as Al Maha Drive - a unique driveway experience reserved only for supercars and classic cars.

A three-day family-friendly festival will run from November 3 to 5 at the open-air, climate-controlled Lusail Boulevard, yet another new launch, featuring headline concerts, shows and DJs.

For high-end shopping, the prestigious Parisian department store Printemps at the Doha Oasis is certainly the place to go. It is set to be the largest luxury department store in the region.

5, Free passenger relaxation areas

Matar, Qatar’s company for Airports Operation and Management, said Passenger Overflow spaces outside of Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport, will allow passengers to enjoy football festivities and live entertainment, while providing storage space for luggage and carry-ons as they wait to enter the airport.

