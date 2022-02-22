FIFA announces new dates for Ghana vs Nigeria World Cup playoff

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast Stadium first before travelling to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja for the return fixture.

The first leg was initially scheduled for Thursday, March 24, 2022, but has now been moved to Friday, March 25, 2022.

Meanwhile, the second leg, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 27, 2022, will also now be played on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

“FIFA has revised the dates for next month's World Cup Qatar 2022 play-offs matches between Ghana and Nigeria,” the GFA said.

“The fixture which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 24 and Sunday, March 27, has been moved to Friday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

“The first leg will take place at the Cape Coast Stadium whereas the second leg takes place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar.”