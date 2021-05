The FIFA Audit Kickoff Meeting focused on the arrival of the Audit Team, period of stay and areas to cover while the Audit Team also sought to clarity some specific areas of the Report including the FIFA Forward Reports.

It would be recalled that last year the GFA had a successful FIFA Audit for the period 2019 (1st January 2019 to December 31, 2019) though there was no on-site due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. For that period all the auditing works were done virtually using online audit tools because of the Covid -19 travel restrictions.