FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura expressing her condolences, said: “Please receive on behalf of the FIFA administration my heartfelt condolences for the dramatic loss of the seven Ghanaian young football players and may their soul Rest In Peace”.

In a phone conversation with GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Sierra Leonean FA President Madam Isha Johansen extended her condolences on behalf of the Executive Committee, Staff and the entire football family in Sierra Leone.

She added that” we hope our words of solidarity and support may bring you strength and peace in this time of bereavement”.

President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordaan also expressed support and condolences to the GFA, the bereaved families and the players who are still recovering from last Saturday’s tragic accident.

Mr Danny Jordan wrote in a letter sent to the GFA on Monday that,”The South African Football Association is saddened by the passing of six young Ghanaian footballers in a tragic accident on Saturday”.

“Our Association wishes to extend our condolences to the families that the South African Football family shared their pain. We would also appreciate your conveying the message to the families of the deceased, the Ghanaian Football fraternity and the Ghanaian people our sincere condolences”.

We want to take this opportunity n behalf of the football family, to comfort the families, friends and football community. Their journey was cut short but their contribution will be remembered”, he intimated.

In a message expressing his condolences, the President of Tanzania Football Association also stated that:

“ I would like to express our sympathy and wish to send our condolences to the football family and entire Ghanaians for the untimely demise of the players”.

“At this period of sorrow, the thoughts of TFF members are with the family and close friends of the deceased. We pray for strength and perseverance during these difficult moments.”

Meanwhile, in meeting on Monday, on how to advance women’s football between ages 6 to 11 in Ghana, Mr. Gustavo Spanholi and Rachel Pavlou of The Football Association of England also expressed their heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Ghana Football Association about the Offinso accident.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and FIFA president Gianni Infantino have both sent letters to commiserate with families of the deceased young footballers, the injured victims and the entire Ghanaian football fraternity.