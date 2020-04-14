Football activities in the world have come to a standstill due to the fast-spreading of the Coronavirus pandemic with over 1.5 million people having already tested positive.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey kills it as he scores a stunner from foot basket (video)

Football fans are missing the game and clubs are also losing millions of dollars and some federations are making plans of returning to the field to alleviate clubs of the financial burden on clubs as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFA President Infantino has warned clubs to exercise patience for the Covid-19 pandemic to die down before proceeding with football.

The Ghana football governing body is one of the 211 members that Gianni Infantino cautioned against the early restart of domestic football, saying any attempt to do so will be a demonstration of irresponsibility.

"Our first priority, our principle, the one we will use for our competitions and encourage everyone to follow is that health comes first," Infantino said in a statement specially aimed at its members.

"I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, no league is worth risking a single human life. Everyone in the world should have this very clear in their mind."

Meanwhile, discussions are being held around the world over when and how to re-start the season while in some countries there are disagreements over whether players should face pay cuts.

"It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100 per cent safe," Infantino said.

"If we have to wait a little longer we must do so. It's better to wait a little bit longer than to take any risks."

Infantino reiterated that FIFA was assessing the financial impact of the stoppage so it could prepare the right response.

"You have to know that we will be there and we will find solutions together," he said.

"You will never be alone... (and) the world will know where the money goes and, equally important, why the money goes there.

"If football manages to have a discussion where everyone contributes positively, and keeps in mind the global interest over the individual one, I am convinced our future can be better than our past, and we will be better prepared for the times ahead," Infantino added.