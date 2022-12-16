FIFA confirms launch of 32-team Club World Cup in 2025

The Club World Cup currently features just seven teams, comprising the winners of each confederation’s champions league and a host.

Infantino said the 32-team Club World Cup will be played just like the FIFA World Cup and will feature the best teams from across the world.

“As you will remember, we had agreed a few years ago to have a new men’s Club World Cup with 24 teams. This should have taken place in 2021 [but] was postponed because of Covid,” the FIFA boss said.

“The new men’s Club World Cup will therefore take place in 2025 and will feature 32 teams, the best teams in the world.

“Of course, the details of that still need to be discussed and agreed, but the 32-team tournament will go ahead, making it really like a World Cup.”

Meanwhile, World Cup semi-finalists Morocco will also host next year’s Club World Cup tournament.

Infantino also hinted that a Women’s Club World Cup will be introduced, although a specific date was not given.

“The importance of having matches between national teams of different continents more regularly, the idea of that, the principle, was agreed and elaborated on.