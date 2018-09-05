FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days

news

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has extended Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban by 45 days after it ended on Wednesday.

READ MORE: La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Real Madrid

Nyantakyi was at the centre of the undercover investigation on Ghana football dubbed Number 12 and he resigned from all his positions as a football administrator including roles at the GFA, CAF and FIFA, after it was premiered on 6th June at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Several other match and football officials were also caught on camera receiving monies, but Nyantakyi made the headlines because he was a high ranking officer of FIFA.

READ MORE: Aduana Stars reaped what they sowed

FIFA slapped a 90 day ban on the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after he was captured receiving monies suspected to be bribe in the Anas Aremeayw Anas expose’ video on football.

The ban which was served on 8th June was due to end on September 5, but FIFA has handed the Wa All Stars bank roller a new ban.

"Provisional suspension of football official Kwesi Nyantakyi extended for 45 days by independent Ethics Committee," a statement by the Ethics Committee read on Wednesday.

"On 8 June 2018, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee provisionally banned the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for a duration of 90 days.

"Today, the chairperson has decided to extend this provisional suspension for an additional period of 45 days.

"During this time, Mr Nyantakyi will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.

"The extension of the ban will commence on 6 September 2018.

"This decision was taken at the request of the chairperson of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee carrying out the formal investigation proceedings into Mr Nyantakyi, pursuant to art. 85 par. 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics."