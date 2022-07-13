FIFA Global Transfer Report: 456 Ghanaian players involved in transfers in 2021

“Players of 179 different nationalities were involved in international transfers in 2021, contributing to the strong and vibrant football ecosystem all over the globe.

“The top ten nationalities alone accounted for more than 40% of all international transfers in 2021.”

From the data released by FIFA, Brazil accounted for the most transfers, with 1,749 Brazilian footballers transferred in 2021.

Argentina follows in second place with 837 transfers, Britain third with 837 transfers, France fourth with 772 transfers, and Colombia fifth with 653 transfers.

The top 10 countries with the most transfer of players are completed by Nigeria (624), Spain (537), Ghana (456), Serbia (446) and the Netherlands (408).

Meanwhile, despite being one of the countries with the most transfers last year, Ghana is not among the top countries whose players have the best value.

That is reserved for France, whose players accrued $643 million in transfer fees in 2021, Brazilian footballers accrued $468.4 million in transfer fees, while Spain came in third with $307 million in transfer fees.

“There was relatively good balance between the number of incoming and outgoing transfers for both European and South American clubs, but only European clubs kept this balance between the transfer fees paid and received, whereas clubs from CONMEBOL received more than seven times more than they spent.