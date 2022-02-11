RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA Ranking: Black Stars drop out of top 10 in Africa, now 61st in the world

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana has recorded its worst position on the FIFA World Ranking in almost two decades following the release of the February rankings.

The Black Stars endured a disastrous AFCON

The Black Stars have dropped to 61st in the world, which is the national team’s lowest position since 2004.

Ghana is also no longer ranked among the top 10 teams in Africa after dropping to 11th on the continent.

The Black Stars’ low ranking is the consequence of their disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Africans endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Meanwhile, AFCON champions Senegal remain the best ranked African team on the FIFA ranking and are 18th in the world.

Morocco are second in Africa and are followed by Nigeria (third), Egypt (fourth) and Tunisia (fifth).

Cameroon are sixth, Algeria seventh and Mali eighth, while the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 teams on the continent.

Here are the top 10 teams in Africa, as per the February rankings:

Senegal

Morocco

Nigeria

Egypt

Tunisia

Cameroon

Algeria

Mali

Ivory Coast

Burkina Faso

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

