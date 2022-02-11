FIFA Ranking: Black Stars drop out of top 10 in Africa, now 61st in the world

Ghana is also no longer ranked among the top 10 teams in Africa after dropping to 11th on the continent.

The Black Stars’ low ranking is the consequence of their disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The West Africans endured a poor run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

The result saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win any of their three group matches.

Meanwhile, AFCON champions Senegal remain the best ranked African team on the FIFA ranking and are 18th in the world.

Morocco are second in Africa and are followed by Nigeria (third), Egypt (fourth) and Tunisia (fifth).

Cameroon are sixth, Algeria seventh and Mali eighth, while the Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 teams on the continent.

Here are the top 10 teams in Africa, as per the February rankings:

Senegal

Morocco

Nigeria

Egypt

Tunisia

Cameroon

Algeria

Mali

Ivory Coast