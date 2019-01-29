Kalusha Bwalya was handed a two-year suspension from football in August for accepting a gift, which violated FIFA’S code of ethics.

Bwalya, 55 was investigated for his links to banned Qatari football official Mohammed Bin Hammam, but he has always denied wrongdoing.

On Monday, Fifa said its appeal panel had reduced Bwalya's ban to the time he had already served, while his fine was also cut to 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,090) from 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,900).

"The Fifa Appeal Committee decided to reduce the duration of the ban from taking part in any football-related activity imposed on Mr Bwalya to the period already served at the time of the notification of the present decision.

"As a consequence, the ban imposed on Mr Bwalya ended upon notification of the decision of the Fifa Appeal Committee."

Bwalya said he was "happy and relieved to be back in the game" and he thanked those who had supported him.

Kalusha Bwalya has paid his dues to football, having won the African Footballer of the Year award in 1988.

He rose to the high position of the President of the Zambia Football Association and also served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).