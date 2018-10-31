news

Zambia’s FIFA referee Leah Namukonda has passed away on Tuesday morning after he sustained serious injuries from a lorry accident on Saturday.

Namukonde, 40, died this morning after battling for her life since Saturday following a road traffic accident. She had been in Intensive Care Unit at Ndola Central Hospital.

Reports say she was hit by a light truck as she reversed her vehicle from her friend’s home to connect into the main road. This happened in her hometown of Luanshya.

Leah who was the fourth official on Saturday for the game between Buildcon and Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was involved in an accident on the same evening in Luanshya as she visited her parents.

Namukonde was one of two Zambian women on the international FIFA panel. The other being Gladys Lengwe.

She had been on the FIFA panel since 2016.