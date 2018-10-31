Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


FIFA referee passes away in road accident

Leah Namukonda has perished in a road accident

  • Published: , Refreshed:
FIFA referee passes away in road accident play

FIFA referee passes away in road accident

Zambia’s FIFA referee Leah Namukonda has passed away on Tuesday morning after he sustained serious injuries from a lorry accident on Saturday.

Namukonde, 40, died this morning after battling for her life since Saturday following a road traffic accident. She had been in Intensive Care Unit at Ndola Central Hospital.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity test

Reports say she was hit by a light truck as she reversed her vehicle from her friend’s home to connect into the main road. This happened in her hometown of Luanshya.

READ MORE: Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reports

Leah who was the fourth official on Saturday for the game between Buildcon and Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was involved in an accident on the same evening in Luanshya as she visited her parents.

Namukonde was one of two Zambian women on the international FIFA panel. The other being Gladys Lengwe.

 She had been on the FIFA panel since 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kweku Baako: FIFA’s lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi is too harsh Kweku Baako: FIFA’s lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi is too harsh
Football: Bayern star Alcantara sidelined for 'weeks' by ankle injury Football Bayern star Alcantara sidelined for 'weeks' by ankle injury
Football: Klopp happy to learn from New Zealand rugby league team Football Klopp happy to learn from New Zealand rugby league team
Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA Throwback: Kwesi Nyantakyi says unless I say it’s time, no one else can be president of GFA
Majeed Waris scores debut goal for Nantes Majeed Waris scores debut goal for Nantes
Nyantakyi has brought ‘shame and disgrace’ to Ghana – Nii Lante Nyantakyi has brought ‘shame and disgrace’ to Ghana – Nii Lante

Recommended Videos

Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier
Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA Breaking News: Kwesi Nyantakyi ban for life by FIFA
Meet Asamoah Gyan's talented kids Meet Asamoah Gyan's talented kids



Top Articles

1 Woman Asamoah Gyan allegedly wants to marry after his divorcebullet
2 6 things to know about Asamoah Gyan’s wifebullet
3 Asamoah Gyan files for divorce: request DNA paternity testbullet
4 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
5 5 times Asamoah Gyan’s wife and kids slayedbullet
6 Gyan sings praises in the wake of divorce reportsbullet
7 How Ghanaians reacted to Kwesi Nyantakyi’s lifetime ban...bullet
8 Daniel Amartey walks on crutches to pay tribute to late...bullet
9 Cristiano Ronaldo throws shade at Florentino Perezbullet
10 Daniel Amartey breaks silence after suffering...bullet

Top Videos

1 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
3 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
4 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
5 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
7 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks on injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
8 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
9 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
10 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet

Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hopes to expand the World Cup to 48 teams at the next edition in Qatar in 2022.
Football 'Why not?' FIFA boss says 48 teams 'feasible' for Qatar World Cup
4 things Ghanaians will remember Kwesi Nyantakyi for
Lippi's reported annual salary of between $23 and $27 million makes him the world's highest-paid international coach
Football China's national football coach to leave after Asian Cup
Wayne Rooney aims to maintain D.C. United's 10-game unbeaten streak as Major League Soccer's playoffs get under way this week
Football Rooney, United eye MLS playoff run
X
Advertisement