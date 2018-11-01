news

Government of Ghana has disclosed that it collaborated with the world football governing body to ascertain the truth of the allegation of bribery, corruption and other illegalities against Kwesi Nyantakyi.

FIFA has handed a lifetime ban to Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and also fined him CHF 500,000.

Nyantakyi has promised to appeal against the decision of FIFA.

Ghanaians have been critical of government neglect of its pursuit of the investigative piece on football by the multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas , dubbed ‘Number 12’ to the latter as promised.

However, Alfred Odame, the deputy Attorney General says government did a good job to help FIFA nail Kwesi Nyantakyi to the cross.

Odame said government sent a six-page letter detailing work done on Kwesi Nyantakyi since investigations by the award-winning journalist.

He said there are at least 12 email correspondences between government and FIFA on steps being taken on the matter.

There was also the Dzamefe Commission report which government submitted to FIFA detailing circumstances surrounding Ghana’s abysmal participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The report chronicles deep-rooted problems in Ghana football which incidentally inspired Anas to film sports officials and administrators allegedly taking bribes and fixing matches.

It would be recalled that Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest investigative on Ghana football dubbed ‘Number 12’ caught several football administrators and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe with Kwesi Nyantakyi at the centre of the scandal.

Anas’ investigative team petitioned FIFA on June 4, 2018 listing at least 15 ethical breaches of FIFA’s regulations including conflict of interest, corruption, passive corruption, bribery, demanding and receiving gifts, demand for commission, abuse of position, breach of loyalty and damaging the reputation of the football and damaging the reputation of FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was suspended from all football related activities for a 90-day period and was extended to 45 days, pending investigation

The bankroller of Wa All Stars resigned from his positions at GFA, WAFU, CAF and FIFA.

All football activities came to a halt and the government of Ghana took steps to dissolve the GFA and even declared its secretariat as a crime scene.

Government Ghana rescinded its decision to liquidate the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after FIFA threatened to ban Ghana from international football.