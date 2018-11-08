Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football

Clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, among others, are reported to be considering the idea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Infantino said it was Fifa's duty to "protect football"

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has warned that players who involve themselves in any European Super League will be banned from international football.

Reports circulating suggest that some top European clubs are planning to break away from their domestic leagues to form a Super League.

Clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, among others, are reported to be considering the idea.

Last week, German publication Der Spiegel also reported that some of the aforementioned clubs held secret talks to create a such a set-up by 2021.

READ ALSO: Mourinho hails 'fantastic' comeback as United steal Ronaldo thunder

However, responding to these speculations, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said it is the Association’s duty to “protect football”.

He said if clubs want to generate more revenue, then FIFA’s own plans for a Club World Cup was "the answer to any attempt to break away from the leagues",

According to him, such a tournament will not only generate more revenues for the clubs but also “much more revenues for solidarity".

"We have seen for many years these attempts to break away outside of the structures, going back to the 1990s," Infatino said, warning that players who are involved in any Super League will be banned from international tournaments.

This, he said, includes continental tournaments like the AFCON, EUROS and even the World Cup.

"You are either in or you are out. If there are players who don't play organised football then that encompasses everything - national leagues, confederation competitions, the Euros and the World Cup.

READ ALSO: Confirmed: Kwesi Appiah recalls the Ayews as he names 20-man squad for Ethiopia clash

"It is up to us to protect football and come up with solutions that benefit clubs and also the world football community,” said Infantino.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derrick Boateng’s suit against John Paintsil
Football: Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
Football: Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
Football: Brave Solari making his own luck as Madrid revival continues Football Brave Solari making his own luck as Madrid revival continues
Football: PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players Football PSG open probe into claims of racial profiling of young players
Football: Ankle injury rules out Spurs' Dembele till 2019 Football Ankle injury rules out Spurs' Dembele till 2019

Recommended Videos

Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000
I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce



Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling was awarded a comical penalty after kicking the ground in a 6-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk
Football Should Sterling have owned up over bizarre penalty?
Jose Mourinho led Inter Milan to the treble in 2010
Football Inter's Chinese boss 'likes' Mourinho jibe
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin unveiling Germany as hosts of Euro 2024 during a ceremony on September 27
Football Sole candidate Ceferin poised for UEFA re-election
X
Advertisement