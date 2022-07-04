FIFA slaps Ghana U17 women's team with two years ban for age cheating

The team was further slapped with a fine of $100,000 for the age falsification by two Ghanaian players.

FIFA's rule comes after Morocco protested that Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu falsified their birthdate information and are above U17.

Black Maiden’s Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu, who were above age 17, were found guilty of age cheating in the qualifiers against Morocco.

Both featured in the match against Morocco in Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium where the Maidens won 2-0.

The Ghana Football Association were given the opportunity to defend itself against the allegations but they did not provide a statement.

Ghana won 2-0 in the first leg with goals from Nancy Amoh and Stella Nyamekye in Accra before Morocco won 2-0 in the return leg in Rabat to force penalties that the latter won 4-2 to qualify for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.