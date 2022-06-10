FIFA to deploy ‘robot linesmen’ for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The system is said to use 10 cameras to track 29 body points of each player and was tested during the Club World Cup two years ago.

It was also recently used during the FIFA Arab Cup, which was hosted in four of Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums.

Football chiefs are said to be of the view that the system will bring far quicker offside calls than under the current VAR line-led system.

According to FIFA referee chief and former Italian referee, Pierluigi Collina, referees will still have the final say in decision-making even if the “semi-automated offside” system is implemented.

"The referees and assistants are still responsible for the decision on the field of play,” Collina said, as quoted by The Sun.

"The technology only gives them valued support to make more accurate and quicker decisions, particularly when the offside decision is very tight and difficult."