FIFA U17 WCQ: Black Maidens tame Senegal with 3-0 thrashing to qualify for next round

Princess Owusu, the lead striker of Fabulous Ladies FC, made sure of that in the first leg with a brilliant strike on the road.

The qualifiers for the U17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in India in October, have been keenly contested, especially on the African continent.

For coach Ben Fokuo, the goal is to ensure that the Black Maidens qualify by securing one of the three slots available to Africa. After taming the Young Teranga Lionesses, the Maidens are inching closer a to their 7th consecutive U17 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The second leg between the Black Maidens and Senegal was exhilarating to witness from the blast of the referee’s whistle. Fans at the Accra Sports Stadium were particularly impressed with the energetic performance put up by Baba Nuhu’s side.

The first 25 minutes of the game was quite stale as both sides tried to settle and figure out how to break down their opponents’s defence. The Maidens were, however, the better side, although they couldn’t find the spark in front of the goal.

Georgina Ayisha, the skipper of the Maidens, was in inspiring form and her partnership with Karima Abdulai looked enterprising but they just couldn't crack the Senegalese defense open.

After the break, the Maidens were more vitalized and approached the game with more tenacity. Georgina Ayisha had a darting run down the middle of the pitch with over three defenders hounding her, but she coolly slotted the ball past the Senegalese goalkeeper with a low shot.

Karima Abdulai whipped a low cross into the Senegalese area and Princess Owusu applied a deft finish to make the net bulge, doubling Ghana’s lead in the process.

The Maidens capitalized on their morale-boosting lead to completely contain and outclass the Sengalese by the 70th minute.

The Maidens, though, ended the game with 10 women after Princess Owusu was shown a red card for a clumsy tackle on Senegal’s Ndeye Tida. Ghana, however, showed great resilience and, two minutes later, Abdulai Karima curled in a beauty to make it 3-0.