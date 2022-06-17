RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

The 2026 showpiece will be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries, and will also be the first World Cup to host 48 nations.

FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities
FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities

FIFA has announced the cities that would host the 2026 World Cup in United States, Mexico and Canada.

Recommended articles

Eleven of the approved cities are in the United States, which will host 60 games, while Canada has two and Mexico has three. Both of the latter two nations will host ten games each.

The World Cup would for the first time ever, host 48 nations. The 2026 showpiece will also be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries.

Korea Republic and Japan were the first countries to co-host a FIFA World Cup in 2002.

Below is the entire list of host cities, as announced on Thursday by FIFA.

  1. Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  2. Boston - Gillette Stadium
  3. Dallas - AT&T Stadium
  4. Houston - NRG Stadium
  5. Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
  6. Los Angeles - Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium
  7. Miami - Hard Rock Stadium
  8. New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
  9. Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
  10. San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi's Stadium
  11. Seattle - Lumen Field
  1. Toronto - BMO Field
  2. Vancouver - BC Place
  1. Guadalajara - Estadio Akron
  2. Mexico City - Estadio Azteca
  3. Monterrey - Estadio BBVA

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • FIFA announce 2026 World Cup cities

    FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

  • Erling Haaland is a great signing but Marc Cucurella and Kalvin Phillips would be the real coup

    Forget Haaland, Cucurella and Phillips will be the most important signings for Manchester City

  • Sadio Mane made a return to “where it all began, his hometown of Bambali, Senegal, to take part in a community football match alongside El Hadji Diouf.

    Sadio Mane to build new pitch in Senegal after playing in mud with El Hadji Diouf

Trending

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
AFCON2023Q

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

empty

WATCH - Ghanaian meme king Akrobeto collaborates with Borussia Dortmund, hosts legends on his TV show

Akrobeto collaborates with Borussia Dortmund