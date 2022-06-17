FIFA unveils 16 cities for Canada-Mexico-USA 2026 hosted World Cup

Eleven of the approved cities are in the United States, which will host 60 games, while Canada has two and Mexico has three. Both of the latter two nations will host ten games each.

The World Cup would for the first time ever, host 48 nations. The 2026 showpiece will also be the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries.

Korea Republic and Japan were the first countries to co-host a FIFA World Cup in 2002.

Below is the entire list of host cities, as announced on Thursday by FIFA.

United States host cities (11)

Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium Boston - Gillette Stadium Dallas - AT&T Stadium Houston - NRG Stadium Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium Los Angeles - Rose Bowl and SoFi Stadium Miami - Hard Rock Stadium New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field San Francisco/Bay Area - Levi's Stadium Seattle - Lumen Field

Canada host cities (2)

Toronto - BMO Field Vancouver - BC Place

Mexico host cities (3)